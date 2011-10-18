An employee views the Port of Shanghai from an office window, January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BOSTON The corporate structure obviously gets narrower as it reaches its apex, but there are a few non-negotiables that typically govern who makes it to the very top, says Harvard Business Review.

"Top-level promotions are often governed by unwritten rules. Who makes it to the C-suite and why isn't always clear. But there are a few non-negotiables that every leader needs to make it to the top:

1. Strong performance. Make sure you have a long track record of consistent performance and clear results.

2. Ethics. All good companies want leaders with honor and character. Be sure you make decisions with integrity.

3. Drive. You need to want it. Demonstrate your desire and ability to assume higher levels of responsibility at each point in your career."

