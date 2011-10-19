Visually disabled children walk outside the auditorium during a cultural program on World Disabled Day at a school in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

BOSTON To attract and retain great people, several things need to coalesce, and effective mentoring is a key element, says Harvard Business Review.

"Companies with abundant mentoring opportunities are more likely to retain their people. To achieve this, offer a range of mentors for people at different career stages.

Here are three types of mentoring you should consider:

1. Buddy or peer mentors. In the early stages of a person's career, a "buddy" can help speed up the learning curve. This relationship helps the protégé understand how things work at the organization.

2. Career mentors. After the initial period at a workplace, employees need to have a senior manager serve as a career advisor and advocate.

3. Life mentors. A life mentor serves as a periodic sounding board when one is faced with a career challenge. Organizations can't necessarily offer a life mentor but they can encourage seeing one."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Keeping Great People with Three Kinds of Mentors," by Anthony Tjan.

