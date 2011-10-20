BOSTON Simple, quick solutions to your customers' problems may be far more useful than the notion that you need to "delight" them on a daily basis, says Harvard Business Review. So skip the balloons.

"The notion of going above and beyond customer needs is so entrenched that managers rarely question it.

But delighting your customers may be a waste of time and energy. In fact, most customers just want a simple, quick solution to their problem.

Here are three ways to give it to them:

1. Prevent callbacks. Customers hate having to return when their issue isn't resolved. Focus on heading off future issues, not just addressing current ones.

2. Make use of complaints. Use feedback from disgruntled customers to determine the biggest pain points. Reach out to unsatisfied customers and find out what you can do differently.

3. Empower the front line. Don't reward speed over quality. Measures such as 'average call time' encourage reps to get off the phone quickly rather than fully addressing customer concerns."

