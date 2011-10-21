BOSTON Making presentations can be nerve-wracking, but taking certain deliberate steps in the preparation stage can set the stage for success, says Harvard Business Review.

"Delivering a successful presentation requires careful preparation. Next time you're getting ready to present, follow these three steps.

1. Create a clear narrative. Don't start by creating slides. First get your story down, and design slides or collect data to illustrate that compelling narrative.

2. Do a dry run. Read through the slides aloud. Do it seated in front of your computer screen so that you don't have to think about your body language.

3. Rehearse without slides. Finally, do a run-through while standing in a vacant conference room without your slides. This will allow you to concentrate on the story, as well as your eye contact, gestures, posture, and voice."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Learning Presenting Skills by Learning to Swim" by Jerry Weissman.

