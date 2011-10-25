BOSTON We too often hesitate to reach out to others for help -- even people who like us a lot -- out of fear or self-consciousness, and miss out on a lot in the process, says Harvard Business Review.

"Entrepreneurs or executives often hesitate to ask for help because they worry about being intrusive or appearing needy. The truth is that it's innately satisfying to assist others, and most people want to help.

Next time you want to make a connection with someone, ask them for a favor. Request that they serve as a reference or provide a testimonial of your work. Hit them up for new client referrals or job leads.

Don't be shy about it. Asking for favors can be a powerful way to get people to like you better, because they become invested in your success."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "The Fear That's Holding Back Your Business" by Dorie Clark.

