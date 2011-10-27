A businessman (R) glances at other men through a work of outdoor art in Tokyo April 2, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

BOSTON Most upwardly mobile managers know that an empowered team helps their performance, but a compulsion to control their own fate can cloud that awareness, says Harvard Business Review.

"Engaged employees are essential to a manager's success. Without subordinates who care about, participate in, and take ownership over the work, even the best boss will flounder.

Here are three ways to win your employees' engagement:

1. Be modest. Share both your mistakes and your successes. Subordinates will see that you're both human and don't have anything to prove.

2. Show that you're listening. People tune in to body language. Manage where you look and what you do with your hands so that employees know you're paying attention.

3. Don't have all the answers. Managers should catalyze problem solving. Be willing to admit that you don't know what the answer is and invite your team to toss around ideas."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "How to Cultivate Engaged Employees" by Charalambos A. Vlachoutsicos.

