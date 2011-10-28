BOSTON If you are really looking to move the world forward, begin by innovating on the inside, and disrupt yourself, says Harvard Business Review. But be prepared for a rough ride.

"Whether you're starting your own business or joining a different industry, making a mid-career move can be a challenge.

Consider these three tips when contemplating a shift in your career trajectory:

1. Prepare to feel scared and lonely. Career moves can often involve loss of stature and financial stability. Accept that difficult feelings are part of the process.

2. Settle for an uncharted path. Changing careers means leaving the well-trod path. You won't know from the outset what comes next, but that's what taking risks entails.

3. Use new metrics. Perhaps earlier in your career you used money or fame to measure your success. Maybe now you want more autonomy, flexibility, or to make a positive impact on the world."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Disrupt Yourself" by Whitney Johnson.

