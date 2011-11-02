BOSTON When your company goes through perilous times it is natural for individuals to feel powerless, but there are ways to stay engaged and improve you how feel about the daily grind, says Harvard Business Review.

"In hard economic times, it's normal to feel powerless. You may feel stuck in your job, or incapable of influencing your organization's future.

Instead of ruminating on uncertainty, focus on staying engaged. Here are two ways to do that:

1. Support the progress of your team. Devote a portion of your day to helping a struggling teammate or mentoring a high-potential co-worker. As the team progresses, you'll feel more motivated. And as the team succeeds, it will become more valuable to the organization.

2. Achieve small wins. Even when you face uncertainty, you can enjoy work and maintain good performance by getting manageable tasks done. Don't try to tackle a huge project. Just make small progress toward your goals every day."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "How to Stay Engaged (and Employed?) in a Downturn" by Teresa Amabile and Steve Kramer.

