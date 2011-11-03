BOSTON In an attempt to appear decisive and in control, managers often prematurely push for an answer or just provide one themselves -- a great way to make the team feel disengaged, says Harvard Business Review.

"Conventional wisdom holds that a flawed decision is better than no decision. After all, you can always change direction.

But, in an attempt to appear decisive, leaders may prematurely push for an answer. And if there isn't a clear conclusion, they'll provide one.

This undermines a team's ability to make a collective decision. Pretty soon people stop participating because they assume you've made up your mind in advance.

If you can't agree, don't impose an answer. Instead, end the discussion by putting a process in place that yields decisions -- even slowly-made ones -- that everyone can accept. That way you won't lose your people's goodwill next time around."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "How to Cultivate Engaged Employees" by Charalambos A. Vlachoutsicos.

