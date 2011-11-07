BOSTON You've taken the vacation. You've come back. You have 5,000 emails in your inbox. You need to take steps to ease back into work without losing all the benefits of taking time off in the first place, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Many things await you on your first day back from vacation: a full inbox, a long list of to-dos, and people needing your time. If you dive right in, you're likely to wipe out all the benefits of taking time off.

Instead, get back in the swing of things while maintaining some of the calm and restoration of your break. Block off your morning. Make sure you don't have any meetings scheduled or big projects due.

Then before you open your inbox, pause and think about your work priorities. As you make your way through emails and voicemails, focus on returning the messages that are connected to what matters most. Defer or delegate things that aren't top priority.

And remember it will probably take more than one day to get caught up, so be easy on yourself."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "The Right Way to Come Back From Vacation" by Peter Bregman.

(For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here)