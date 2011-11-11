BOSTON Despite endless lip-service about keeping customers happy, far too many companies still make them angry, creating the unfortunate phenomenon of customer rage, says Harvard Business Review.

"Everyone knows that companies have to keep customers happy. But far too many companies still make them angry. Customer rage results in lawsuits, mass defections, and social media attacks.

Here are three ways to prevent your customers from revolting:

1. Don't squeeze them. Often a company's most profitable customers have the most reason to be dissatisfied. Be sure that all of your customers feel the value they get is equal to what they pay.

2. Get rid of unnecessary rules. Eliminate rules that you want customers to violate (i.e., charging for ATM transactions). They make customers feel taken advantage of, and rightly so.

3. Rely on satisfaction, not contracts. If your customers are only sticking around because of lengthy contracts, something's wrong. Demonstrate confidence in your value proposition and give your customers good reasons not to defect."

