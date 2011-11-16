BOSTON A few simple guidelines can give structure to an at-home work day and allow you to get the most from a flexible schedule, says Harvard Business Review.

"Working from home can be tough. Without the structure or the camaraderie of office mates, it's easy to feel disconnected or to let work run your life.

If you have a flexible schedule, consider these three things to make your work life easier:

1. Clearly delineate your workday. Make a schedule and stick to it. Without boundaries between work and non-work time, you'll feel guilty if you're not at your desk.

2. Start your day right. When you don't have to clock in by 9, it's tempting to fritter your time away. Make your mornings time for work to get a jump on the day.

3. Give yourself time off. Working alone can be intense. Don't feel guilty about not working a full 8-hour day. Do what you need to get your work done and then clock out."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "The Secret Payoff of Meetings" by Karen Dillon.

