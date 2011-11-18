BOSTON There has been an upsurge in use of the phrase "does that make sense?" to solicit feedback during presentations, but there has to be a better way, says Harvard Business Review.

"Presenters often use the phrase 'Does that make sense?' to gauge audience understanding. But this can convey a speaker's uncertainty and signals that the audience might not comprehend or appreciate the content.

To be an effective speaker, eliminate useless words and phrases like this one.

Since you often include them unconsciously, record your next speech (try the voice record function on your smart phone). Play it back and listen for where you added fillers.

Repeat this process several times and soon enough you'll start correcting yourself. And if you want to check whether your material is getting through, try the more concrete 'Do you have any questions?' instead."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Never Ask 'Does That Make Sense?'" by Jerry Weissman.

