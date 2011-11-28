A man descends in an elevator at the Lloyds of London insurance building in the City of London, September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

BOSTON Many projects end up falling way behind schedule but there are a few simple ways to avoid having inevitable and lengthy delays, including shedding non-essential elements, says Harvard Business Review.

"The most common problem in project management is falling behind schedule. It's difficult to avoid delays, but you can often improve the situation and still complete the project on time.

Try one of these three approaches before accepting the inevitability of a hold up:

1. Use the end to recover. Look at the long-term plan. Find places later in the schedule where you can make up for lost time.

2. Narrow the scope. Focus on the true goal. Eliminate nonessential elements to reduce cost and save time.

3. Renegotiate with stakeholders. Explore alternatives. Discuss the possibility of increasing the budget or extending deadlines to keep the project on track."

