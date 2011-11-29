A man descends in an elevator at the Lloyds of London insurance building in the City of London, September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

BOSTON Staying focused on the big picture in your business is no easy task, but increased mindfulness can help you to convey and execute your leadership strategy, says Harvard Business Review.

"Most leaders recognize the need to think strategically about the future. But many fail to dedicate the proper time and attention to doing it. Thinking about the big picture is not as simple as clearing your calendar and turning off your devices.

Here are two things you also need to do:

1. Clear the deck. Don't try to do everything. Say no to administrative tasks and unnecessary meetings. Ask your team for help so that you can find the time.

2. Percolate. Think of the last time you had a great idea. Were you under pressure? More likely it came when you gave it time to gel. Don't force ideas; give yourself time and space to ruminate."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "For Great Leadership, Clear Your Head" by Joshua Ehrlich.

