BOSTON There are ways to keep recurring meetings fresh, says Harvard Business Review, including a review of the purpose at hand and better preparation to cut the endless chat-fests short, says Harvard Business Review.

"Recurring meetings are a drag. These regular updates exist for a reason, but they are often boring and even unproductive. Here are three ways you can freshen up your standing meeting:

1. Review the meeting's purpose. People may show up just because it's on their calendar. Remind them why the meeting exists and ask if it still serves a purpose.

2. Solicit agenda items in advance. Give attendees the chance to bring up issues that are of interest to them.

3. Cancel if there is no reason to meet. No agenda items? Cancel. People will respect that you aren't wasting their time and will show up engaged when there is work to be done."

- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide to Making Every Meeting Matter."

