A man descends in an elevator at the Lloyds of London insurance building in the City of London, September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

BOSTON Getting your priorities right before setting your project in motion will save a lot of headaches later on, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Launching a project before you have a good sense of all its components will likely slow down your operation.

Make sure you get your priorities right before setting your project in motion:

1. Clarify the assignment. Don't start until stakeholders agree on the goals and the general timetable.

2. Organize your troops. Get team members involved at the get-go so they feel ownership. Agree on a way of working - how often you'll meet, how you'll communicate, etc.

3. Create a project plan. Ask your team to help you identify project activities and how long they will take. Put them in sequence and identify which are interdependent and which can run at the same time."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Guide to Project Management."

(For the full post, see: here)