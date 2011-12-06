Raf Simons debuts Calvin Klein collection at New York Fashion Week
The runway debut of the first collection by Calvin Klein's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, was the talk of the town on Friday, the second day of New York Fashion Week.
BOSTON If someone else is whining about being too busy, don't pull up a chair and start a pity party. Instead, offer to help out, says Harvard Business Review.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.
"It can be irritating to hear someone else whine about being busy, especially if you're busy too. But instead of competing with your own sob story, offer to help.
Start by empathizing. Tell her that you understand, and paraphrase her complaint back to her. Then offer to help in a specific way: Tell her you'll grab her lunch or look over her work. Chances are she'll take you up on the offer and feel appreciative.
This act of generosity will make you feel better and more productive. You'll likely see that if you have time to help someone else, you have enough bandwidth to do your own work."
- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide to Managing Stress."
(For the full post, see: here)
The runway debut of the first collection by Calvin Klein's new chief creative officer, Raf Simons, was the talk of the town on Friday, the second day of New York Fashion Week.
LONDON Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
LONDON A new exhibition opened in London on Friday showing items ranging from 8,000 year-old basic flint tools to Roman coins and Victorian-era jam jars that were discovered during tunneling for the city's new Crossrail railway project.