BOSTON A tendency to seek out the familiar as a buffer against the unforeseen is understandable, but may leave us even more vulnerable to being blindsided by events coming at us from new and unusual directions, says Harvard Business Review.

"It's no surprise that we instinctively seek out those who share our interests. But by doing so we limit the range of situations and people we're exposed to.

Try these three things to diversify your network and experiences:

1. Revise your conference calendar. Attend at least one conference a year in a field that you may have interest in, but little experience.

2. Talk to the loners. At social events, don't just spend time with your friends and colleagues. Seek out the people who don't fit in (hint: they look alone and uncomfortable) and strike up a conversation.

3. Find diversity within. Reconnect with passions that you may have ignored because they didn't fit into your life. In doing so you'll encounter people far removed from your daily experiences who may provide you with new self insight."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Five Tips to Break Through Your Filter(s)" by John Hagel III and John Seely Brown.

