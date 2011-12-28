Golden chariot restored for Thai king's 'ascent to heaven'
BANGKOK Inch by gilded inch, the chariot to take Thailand's late king on his last journey is being restored by workers in Bangkok in a labor that will last months.
BOSTON New graduates should remember that no matter what job you choose today, you build skills and create options for the long-term, Harvard Business Review: the learn, earn, contribute trifecta.
The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.
"Graduates, take note: Few people start their work life in the right place. So don't stress about your first job out of college. Chances are it's not going to predict your future field, income, or career path.
Instead of looking for the perfect job, look for these three things:
1. Opportunities to learn. Whatever job you take, you should acquire new skills and experience.
2. Enough money. You don't have to be a banker. Waiting tables is perfectly respectable if it affords you the time and flexibility to do what you care about.
3. Chances to contribute. Everyone wants to feel a sense of purpose. Find a position that allows you to be a force for good. If you can't find a job that fits the bill, volunteer on the side."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "Your First Job Doesn't (Really) Matter" by Jodi Glickman.
(For the full post, see: here)
BANGKOK Inch by gilded inch, the chariot to take Thailand's late king on his last journey is being restored by workers in Bangkok in a labor that will last months.
VIENNA Fu Feng and Fu Ban, the famous twin baby pandas born at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo, celebrated turning half a year old on Tuesday.
BUENOS AIRES Dozens of topless women, joined by hundreds of fully clothed protesters, demonstrated in Buenos Aires on Tuesday to demand the right to sunbathe semi-nude after police asked bare-breasted women to leave a nearby beach.