BOSTON, Feb 1 Reuters) - Simple, no-cost managerial actions can do much to improve the engagement of the estimated 48 percent of workers who today feel undervaluedsays Harvard Business Review.

"As a manager, dealing with employees who lack enthusiasm for their jobs or don't feel connected to the company is a big hurdle.

Here are three things you can do daily to engage your people:

1. Facilitate progress. Employees feel engaged when they make headway toward objectives. Provide clear goals and resources to support their progress.

2. Make work meaningful. Your company doesn't need a lofty mission to make employees care. They simply need to see how their actions contribute to company value, like a service or product.

3. Reward and recognize. Don't wait for milestones. Show appreciation every day for the work your employees do."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "What Your Boss Needs to Know About Engagement" by Teresa Amabile and Steve Kramer.

