BOSTON Some retailers are successfully leveraging location-based mobile tools like Foursquare to outsmart the competition, says Harvard Business Review.

"New technologies allow companies to attract, reward, and engage customers in new ways. For example, with location-based mobile tools, customers can check in to a store and show their contacts that they've been there. These tools are meant to be playful and fun, and can create free buzz for a retailer.

Here are two ways to use them:

1. Make creative offers. Giving people a $1 off for checking in is boring and predictable. Offer a donation to a local charity for every check-in on a certain day or ask customers to post pictures of themselves in your store to earn a discount.

2. Reward the 'mayors.' People who have the most check-ins earn the title of mayor. Encourage frequent visits by giving them perks: Allow them to cut a long line or get a prime parking spot."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Five Foursquare Tactics to Attract Customers" by Carmine Gallo.

