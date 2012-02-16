A porter carries luggage past a group of reception staff that are reflected in the floor as they stand in the foyer of the five-star rated Sofitel Hotel in Beijing November 19, 2007. REUTERS/David Gray

BOSTON A successful career strategy stands on the shoulders of a strong personal value proposition, which in turn stands on distinctive strengths, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"To get a job or a promotion, you need to know your strengths. If you can't articulate them, you can't expect your boss or potential employer to either.

Here's a four-step process to identifying what makes you great:

1. List your strengths. Include skills and knowledge you've acquired through experience and education as well as softer intrinsic strengths, such as insightfulness or empathy.

2. Ask for input. Ask colleagues for honest feedback.

3. Revisit past feedback. Reread old performance reviews or think back on coaching from previous bosses.

4. Modify your list. Adjust your original list to reflect what you've learned. Make sure the strengths are specific so that they are credible and useful."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Five Steps to Assess Your Strengths" by Bill Barnett.