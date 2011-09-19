BOSTON Many smart, ambitious professions are less productive and satisfied than they should be, but there are ways to avoid the high-achiever curse, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Being a high-achiever can be rewarding, but many smart, ambitious professionals are still less satisfied than they should be. This is because many of the behaviors that help you succeed can also get in your way.

Watch out for these two-sided traits:

1. Driven to get results. High-achievers can get so caught up in tasks that they fail to provide transparency to colleagues or help others. Don't forget to collaborate or you'll feel alone.

2. Craving positive feedback. High-achievers care intensely about others' opinions and tend to obsess over criticism, even when it's included with positive feedback. Don't let one constructive piece of input overshadow everything you hear.

3. Guilt-ridden. Guilt often motivates achievers to produce, but no matter how much they accomplish they still feel like they aren't doing enough. Set realistic goals and take satisfaction in achieving them."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Managing Yourself: The Paradox of Excellence" by Thomas J. DeLong and Sara DeLong.

(For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here)