Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, California September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

BOSTON Developing certain networks -- especially those that are merely echoes of yourself -- can impair your career rather than boosting it, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Not all networking is created equally. In fact, developing certain kinds of networks can impair your career rather than bolster it.

Here are three networking personas to avoid:

1. The biased leader. Don't solely rely on advisers who are similar to you. They only reinforce your biases. Look for people who have different backgrounds or values and will encourage you to make more informed decisions.

2. The superficial networker. A common networking mistake is to engage in surface-level interaction with as many people as possible. A bigger network is not a better one. Be sure your relationships have depth.

3. The chameleon. Don't change your interests, values, and personality to match those of whomever you're talking to. You'll end up more disconnected than when you started. Be true to who you are."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "A Smarter Way to Network" by Rob Cross and Robert Thomas.

(For the full post, see: here)