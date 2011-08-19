HONG KONG English Premier League football champions Manchester United Ltd MNU.UL added Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to help manage its planned $1 billion initial public offering in Singapore, sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Friday.

The club had already appointed Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX as a global coordinator for the offering, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

A second source added that United's owning Glazer family planned to use some of the funds raised from the offering to reduce the club's huge debt pile, a burden that has made the Americans deeply unpopular with many fans.

Spokespeople for JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong declined to comment on the IPO mandates.

A Singapore listing will mark a second stock market incarnation for the club, which was listed in London before being taken over by the Glazers in 2005.

Asia, a key region for many English football teams, has become an important growth area for United and is home to more than 190 million of its estimated 333 million fans.

