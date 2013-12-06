Turkey hopes discounts, fuel subsidies can reverse 30 percent tourism plunge
BERLIN Turkey expressed hopes on Friday for a revival of its tourism industry after security concerns caused a 30 percent drop in foreign visitors and revenues last year.
JOHANNESBURG Former South African President Nelson Mandela will be laid to rest at his ancestral village of Qunu in the Eastern Cape on December 15, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday.
A week of national mourning would include an open-air memorial service at Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium - the site of the 2010 World Cup final - on December 10, Zuma said.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
BERLIN Turkey expressed hopes on Friday for a revival of its tourism industry after security concerns caused a 30 percent drop in foreign visitors and revenues last year.
LONDON Queen Elizabeth unveiled a memorial on Thursday to British armed forces and civilians who served during recent wars in the Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq and their work "to bring peace and stability".
BANGKOK About 30 elephants took part in the opening of Thailand's annual elephant polo tournament in Bangkok on Thursday.