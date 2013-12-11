Military personnel carry the remains of the late Nelson Mandela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

Musician Bono walks between his wife Ali Hewson and Zelda La Grange (R), former assistant of former South African President Nelson Mandela, after viewing his coffin as he lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

South African President Jacob Zuma pays his respects at the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela, as Mandela lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

Winnie Mandela, ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, pays her respects at his coffin as he lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe (R) hold hands as they walk away after paying their respects at the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela, which is lying in state, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

South African President Jacob Zuma is followed by Graca Machel, widow of former South African President Nelson Mandela, and Winnie Mandela, Nelson Mandela's ex-wife, as they pay their respects to Mandela lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

A mourner shouts 'Viva Mandela' by a portrait of Nelson Mandela soon after the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela travelled through a street in Pretoria, December 11, 2013, on its way to the Union Buildings, where his coffin will lie in state for three days. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

U.S. President Barack Obama (C) speaks with Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt (L) as his wife, U.S. first lady Michelle Obama looks on during a memorial service for late South African President Nelson Mandela at the FNB soccer stadium in Johannesburg December 10, 2013. Picture taken December 10. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A mourner holds a copy of the front page of 'Pretoria News' featuring a portrait of Nelson Mandela soon after the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela passed through a street in Pretoria, December 11, 2013, on its way to the Union Buildings, where his coffin will lie in state for three days. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A mourner peers under a portrait of Nelson Mandela People soon after the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela travelled through a street in Pretoria, December 11, 2013, on its way to the Union Buildings, where his coffin will lie in state for three days. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Former South African president F. W. de Klerk (2nd L), who shared the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize with former South African President Nelson Mandela, walks with his wife Elita (L), after paying their respects at Mandela's coffin, lying in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

The cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela arrives at the Union Buildings, marking the start of a three-day lying-in state, in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

People wait for transport to take them to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela, who is lying in state, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

People chant slogans and dance as they prepare to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela lying in state outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A man and woman comfort each other after paying their respects at the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela as Mandela lies in state at the Union Buildings in Pretoria December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People hold hands in solidarity as they queue to view the body of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A boy is seen with an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela printed on his face as he queues to view Mandela's body lying in state, outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Military personnel carry the remains of the late Nelson Mandela upon arrival at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, December 11, 2013, as members of the Mandela family follow behind. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

PRETORIA Thousands of people lined up on Wednesday to say goodbye to Nelson Mandela, whose body lay in state in Pretoria in the building where the anti-apartheid hero was inaugurated in 1994 as South Africa's first black president.

Several people fainted in the stifling heat as South Africans waited their turn to file past Mandela's casket after family members, foreign dignitaries and celebrities paid their respects at the imposing Union Buildings, perched on a hill overlooking the city.

By afternoon the summer heat and lack of access to water and toilets caused several people to pass out and tempers to fray as mourners waited in line for their last chance to see the man regarded as the father of democratic South Africa.

"There's a 5,000-strong crowd here. There's not one mobile toilet, no water, there's nothing for the people. People are becoming upset and frustrated," said Ronelle Johnson-Hoskins, who had been queuing since morning.

Mourners, some carrying infants on their backs, were also turned away if they did not have an identity document, she said, something they did not know they needed.

The government said in a statement that identity documents were not required, and said the cut-off time for those hoping to view Mandela's body had been reached by 3:30 pm (1330 GMT), meaning many hundreds of people were likely be turned away.

Any perception that the government had mismanaged the logistics of Mandela's lying in state could further infuriate South Africans, a day after President Jacob Zuma was humiliated by boos and jeers at the memorial ceremony.

The government also faced complaints it used a fake sign language interpreter for the memorial, who gesticulated gibberish before a global audience of millions and outraged deaf people across the world.

A spokesman said Pretoria was looking into the allegation.

LAST CHANCE

Mandela's death on Thursday at the age of 95 has brought an outpouring of grief and mourning in the country he led as president from 1994 to 1999, as well as celebration and thanksgiving for his life and achievements.

Earlier thousands of people lined the streets as the black hearse carrying Mandela's coffin wound its way to the official seat of government from the capital's main military hospital. The flag-draped casket was met by officers representing branches of the military.

"This is a significant moment for me and my children," said teacher Thapelo Dlamini, 48, who had been waiting on the street for two hours with his two children to watch the cortege pass.

Among the first to file past Mandela's casket were singer Bono, model Naomi Campbell and Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. F.W. de Klerk, South Africa's last white president who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela, appeared to wipe away a tear as he passed the coffin.

"I want to see him. Even if I have to stand here for three hours, I want to see him. It's my last chance," said Habib Urehem, 66, a teacher of Islam.

South Africa's social services postponed the launch of a call center for victims of gender violence, instead offering counseling for those distressed by Mandela's death. Most calls had been about funeral details, though some callers wanted counseling for personal bereavements, a spokeswoman said.

In Pretoria the mood was more somber than jubilant, a marked departure from Tuesday's memorial in Soweto, where the crowd danced and sang in the rain to honor Mandela's memory and booed and jeered Zuma.

Mandela's death has diverted attention from corruption scandals in Zuma's administration, but it has also underscored the gulf between South Africa's first black president, a towering figure of the 20th century, and its fourth.

Although South Africa has been transformed since the end of white-minority rule in 1994, it remains one of the world's most unequal societies, plagued by poverty, crime and unemployment.

WORRYING SIGN FOR ANC

Although South African newspapers flayed Zuma on Wednesday, they also reprimanded the crowd for booing during the service to commemorate a man famed for his ability to reconcile and forgive former enemies.

The Star, Johannesburg's main daily newspaper, ran "Zuma's Humiliation" as its headline.

The Times newspaper said: "It is a pity that, on the day the world came together to pay homage to Nelson Mandela, large sections of the crowd at the official memorial service heckled and booed President Jacob Zuma.

"Not because our scandal-prone, often bumbling, president doesn't deserve it - he manifestly does."

The heckling of Zuma is a worrying sign for the ruling African National Congress (ANC) as it heads for an election next year. But having won nearly 66 percent of the vote in 2009, the ANC is unlikely to lose its majority.

Zuma's five years in office have been marked by scandal, feeble economic growth and social and labor unrest.

Mandela will be buried on Sunday in Qunu, his ancestral home in the rural Eastern Cape province, 700 km (450 miles) south of Johannesburg.

The village was blanketed in thick mist on Wednesday and the heavy rain had churned up mud roads, making them difficult for vehicles to negotiate.

But while the weather could cause headaches for the organizers, many South Africans were smiling. Tradition has it that heavy rain is a blessing, a sign of an esteemed leader being welcomed into the afterlife by his ancestors.

Separately, burglars broke into the Cape Town home of Nobel Peace laureate Desmond Tutu while he was in Johannesburg to attend the memorial service for Mandela, a Tutu family spokesman said on Wednesday.

It was the second time in several months that his home has been broken into. South Africa has one of the world's highest crime rates.

(Additional reporting by Tosin Sulaiman and Stella Mapenzauswa; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Boyle)