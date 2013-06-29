Messages of support and flowers lie on the sidewalk outside the home of former South African President Nelson Mandela, in Houghton, Johannesburg, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

A wellwisher prays behind candles as people gather in support of ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wellwishers hold candles as they sing hymns in support of ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the ex-wife of ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela, addresses journalists in Soweto, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Men stand in front of messages of support for former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A man stands in front of a banner bearing the face of ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Boys stand in front of messages of support for former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

JOHANNESBURG Former South African president Nelson Mandela's condition remains "critical but stable" but the government hopes the 94-year-old anti-apartheid hero will be out of hospital soon, President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday.

"We hope that very soon he will be out of hospital," Zuma said at a televised press conference with visiting U.S. President Barack Obama. Mandela has been in hospital for three weeks for treatment for a recurring lung infection.

