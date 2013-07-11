A wellwisher writes a message outside the hospital where ailing former President Nelson Mandela is being treated in Pretoria, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Traditional healer Dimakatso Matjele prays outside the hospital where ailing former President Nelson Mandela is being treated in Pretoria, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG Former South African president Nelson Mandela remained in a critical but stable condition and was responding to treatment, President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday after visiting the anti-apartheid hero in a Pretoria hospital.

Mandela, whose 95th birthday is on July 18, has been receiving treatment for a recurring lung infection that has led to four hospital stays in the past six months.

