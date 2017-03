Family members of ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela try to maneuvre past television cameras gathered in front of Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital as they arrive to visit him in Pretoria June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

JOHANNESBURG Former South African president Nelson Mandela's condition improved overnight and is now "stable" while still critical, the government said on Thursday.

The statement followed a visit by President Jacob Zuma - his second in the past 24 hours - to the anti-apartheid hero in a Pretoria hospital, where he is being treated for a lung infection.

