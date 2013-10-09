Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream, delays annual report
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
MANILA Manila Electric Co (Meralco) (MER.PS) said on Wednesday its wholly owned unit, Meralco PowerGen Corp, has agreed to buy 20 percent of the power generation arm of conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc (GTCAP.PS).
Meralco, the Philippines' biggest power utility, said in a stock exchange filing the deal involving First Metro Investment Corp's (FMIC) 20 percent stake in Global Business Power Corp is subject to unspecified closing conditions.
FMIC is a unit of GT Capital, owned by tycoon George Ty, the Philippines' ninth richest person. Global Business Power, the main electricity provider in the central Philippines, has nine power plants with a total capacity of 627 megawatts.
Meralco did not disclose the acquisition cost and other terms of the deal.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Paul Tait)
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian companies and their Saudi Arabian counterparts signed on Tuesday preliminary agreements for seven deals worth more than $2 billion, as the oil-rich gulf nation seeks to build ties and investment opportunities in Asia.