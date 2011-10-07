Actor Sam Worthington interacts with fans as he arrives at the gala presentation for the film 'Last Night' during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival, September 18, 2010. REUTERS/Adrien Veczan

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Man on a Ledge" is getting some room to jump.

Summit Entertainment has moved the release date of its thriller, starring Sam Worthington and Elizabeth Banks, from January 13 to January 27.

With the earlier release date, the film would have been up against Universal's "Contraband," a thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Kate Beckinsale. It would have also had to compete with Sony's "Premium Rush," a thriller starring the always-strong Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Michael Shannon.

Also set for release that weekend: Disney's "Beauty and the Beast 3D," Warner Bros.' musical drama "Joyful Noise" and The Weinstein Company's period drama "Coriolanus."

On January 27, "Man on a Ledge" will be up against Dimension's horror sequel "The Amityville Horror: The Lost Tapes," Open Road's action-drama "The Grey" and Lionsgate's action comedy "One for the Money."

"Man on a Ledge" is about an ex-cop-turned criminal, played by Worthington, who threatens to kill himself by jumping from the top of a hotel in New York City. Police send a police psychologist, played by Banks, to talk him down. The police don't know, however, that the suicide attempt is a ploy to cover up a diamond heist.

The movie also stars Jamie Bell, Anthony Mackie, Genesis Rodriguez and Ed Harris.