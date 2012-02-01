Global staffing services company ManpowerGroup (MAN.N) reported a higher-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, led by results in Asia, but said disruptions in Europe could push first-quarter results below Wall Street forecasts.

Net earnings were $63.6 million, or 78 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $350.4 million, or $4.29 per share, the company said on Wednesday.

Excluding a 20-cent charge for office closings and worker severance, Manpower earned 98 cents a share, 11 cents above Wall Street expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Estimates have come down in recent weeks.

Sales rose 5 percent to $5.48 billion, below Wall Street estimates of $5.54 billion.

Milwaukee-based Manpower, which generates the bulk of its sales and profits in Europe, showed single-digit sales increases in France, Italy and other parts of the region, with the weak euro reducing growth. Operating profit was sharply higher in France, its biggest single market, and in Italy.

Manpower's Asia-Pacific and Middle East segment posted the biggest sales jump, up 18 percent, and profit there more than doubled. U.S. sales were down.

Manpower forecast first-quarter profit between 30 cents and 38 cents a share, compared with analysts' estimates of 38 cents.

"Any sizable disruption in Europe would affect our performance," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Joerres said.

Last week, rival Robert Half International Inc (RHI.N), which is more narrowly focused on finance and accounting jobs, narrowly missed Wall Street expectations, hurt by soft European markets.

