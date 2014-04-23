Manpower Group Inc's (MAN.N) quarterly profit almost tripled, helped partly by improved hiring in Europe and lower selling and administrative costs.

The world's third-largest staffing company said its net income rose to $70.1 million, or 86 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $23.9 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

The prior year first-quarter results included a pretax restructuring charge of $34.8 million.

Total revenue rose 3 percent to $4.90 billion.

