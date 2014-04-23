Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Manpower Group Inc's (MAN.N) quarterly profit almost tripled, helped partly by improved hiring in Europe and lower selling and administrative costs.
The world's third-largest staffing company said its net income rose to $70.1 million, or 86 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $23.9 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
The prior year first-quarter results included a pretax restructuring charge of $34.8 million.
Total revenue rose 3 percent to $4.90 billion.
(Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.