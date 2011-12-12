NEW YORK Caterpillar Group Inc (CAT.N) President Stu Levenick said on Monday the company is seeing "surprising" strength in replacement demand for machinery in developed markets and is confident Europe can still be a great market for the company despite near-term expectations for "pretty paltry" overall economic growth.

Levenick, speaking to Reuters during the Global Manufacturing & Transportation Summit, said Caterpillar is "keeping a close eye on what's going on in Europe" and is not planning for a break-up in the euro zone. He reiterated the company's forecast for about 1 percent gross domestic product growth in the euro zone next year.

Levenick said Caterpillar is hopeful that a new highway bill could be passed in coming months, spurring demand for the company's machinery. "The theme we're trying to drive with policy makers is that this is the foundation of an economy (and) the U.S. is woefully behind as you measure it against the rest of the world."

He said Caterpillar is optimistic that additional progress could be made when it comes to investments in water resources, water infrastructure, and air transport -- all areas which could positively impact Caterpillar due to the range of products it sells.

Caterpillar is capping off a 2011 performance widely expected to be strong. Excluding major acquisitions, sales and revenues are projected to grow 31 percent, while profit per share is expected to grow 75 percent in 2011.

The Peoria, Illinois, maker of heavy machinery has recently made major acquisitions, including the $8.8 billion purchase of Bucyrus International, a major mining company.

Levenick said the company is currently focused on "effectively integrating" recent acquisitions it has made, but is keeping an eye on additional opportunities. He said the company's balance sheet could handle more acquisitions if the right opportunity presented itself.

Caterpillar has announced several new capacity investments in recent months around the world. Those investments include a variety of initiatives in the United States.

"We're not necessarily growing our business in Illinois, but we're reinvesting in the capacity we've got to make it much more efficient. So the U.S. has got a fair amount."

He said expanding capacity at a fast enough rate to keep up with global demand increases creates a major concern for the company.

"Frankly the biggest thing we're concerned about is our capacity (installation) speed ... To get that in place in a reasonable amount of time is a challenge," Levenick said, noting that even though the company is making announcements, manufacturing capacity takes considerable time to install. "These are long-term investments."

(Reporting by John Stoll; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)