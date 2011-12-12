Helmuth Ludwig, chief executive officer for Siemens Industry Sector in North America, speaks at the 2011 Reuters Manufacturing and Transportation Summit in New York, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS INDUSTRIAL)

FRANKFURT/NEW YORK Germany's Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE), a bellwether for the euro zone's largest economy, expects U.S. revenues at its Industry division to grow by a single-digit percentage next year, the chief executive of the U.S. Industry Sector said on Monday.

Speaking at the Reuters Global Manufacturing and Transportation Summit, Helmuth Ludwig said the U.S. Industry business is also expected to gain market share in 2012.

"It will be a single-digit growth," he said. "And we expect to grow faster (than the market)."

The Munich-based maker of products ranging from fast trains and gas turbines to light bulbs and hearing aids said this month it expected considerable uncertainties regarding developments in the world economy.

Siemens gave a cautious outlook for 2012 on November 10, when it released its results for the fiscal year that ended in September, and announced a smaller-than-expected 11 percent rise in its dividend.

It had forecast flat profit growth in 2012 for the whole Siemens group after ending its year in a turbulent economic environment.

Ludwig said that while end-markets generally wanted to have some stability in capital spending plans, customers in the automotive area have been bucking the trend.

"They are overall optimistic about further developments," he said, adding Siemens was currently in talks with some car companies about investments in electrical drive trains.

He said pharmaceuticals would be one strong growth market for the Industry division, which makes it possible for engineers to view factory processing on a single computer screen and whose drives and motors power pumps, compressors and wind turbines.

Commenting on acquisitions in general, he said Siemens would continue to make bolt-on acquisitions similar to one it made when it bought Massachusetts-based Vistagy, which specializes in composite materials technology.

"We focus on organic growth and we will keep on looking out for technology tuck-ins like the one at Vistagy that fit well with our portfolio and fit well with our long term vision," he said.

After its acquisition of Texas-based software maker UGS in 2007 for $3.5 billion, Siemens has bought four smaller software firms, including Active SA in Brazil and Vistagy this year.

(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Will Waterman and Gerald E. McCormick)