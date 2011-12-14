UPS Chief Financial Officer Kurt Kuehn speaks at the Reuters Global Manufacturing and Transportation Summit in New York, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Political gridlock is a huge roadblock threatening the U.S. economy and its global stance at a time when global trade is imperative for growth, Kurt Kuehn, Chief Financial Officer of United Parcel Service (UPS.N), told Reuters on Wednesday.

"There's no American birthright to economic dominance," he said. "We can't afford to waste time with internal squabbles."

Kuehn spoke in New York at the Reuters Global Manufacturing and Transportation Summit.

"The important message to our employees is that the world has changed and America has to look externally to compete," Kuehn said. "It gives a terrible impression of the U.S. to our foreign partners," he said of the gridlock, and it is the single biggest barrier to consumer and business confidence.

Atlanta-based UPS is the world's biggest package delivery company. Chief Executive Scott Davis is on the President's Export Council, with a focus on approving free trade agreements to help double exports by 2015.

The company is in the midst of its peak holiday shipping season, and has hired about 55,000 seasonal workers to handle extra volume.

Kuehn said he started at UPS more than three decades ago as a seasonal worker, a "Santa's helper," delivering holiday packages.

UPS expects a 6 percent increase in deliveries this year to 120 million packages in its "peak week," the week leading up to Christmas.

This week and next will tell whether the heavy order flows during Black Friday and Cyber Monday will carry through the holidays or were sales brought forward by discounting early in the season, he said.

UPS sees a "stable, if unexciting economy" domestically in 2012.

The company continues heavy investment globally.

In September, UPS announced a major expansion of its Cologne, Germany, hub with the euro zone in financial crisis. The estimated $200 million cost would make it the company's largest-ever facility investment outside of the United States.

"We're moving ahead pretty aggressively in countries where we need capacity," he said. "We've seen growth in Europe because the European community continues to trade within itself, so goods are moving more and more across borders."

Europe accounts for just over half of the company's import-export business, Kuehn said.

"Having said that, though, clearly there's a very weak economic environment there right now," said Kuehn. "The good news is that we're continuing to see growth in Europe. We just don't know how the overall macro environment may or may not drag that down."

Imports from China to the United States fell in the third quarter and remain soft.

"There is a shifting in trade flows right now," where as middle class grows in Asia and consumption there rises, trade within Asia increases even as Western demand has slowed.

