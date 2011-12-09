OTTAWA Canada's Competition Bureau said on Friday it will review the C$1.32 billion ($1.30 billion) purchase by two of the country's largest communications companies of a controlling stake in the sports empire that owns the NHL's Maple Leafs.

"Our mandate is to review mergers to determine whether they result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition," said Alexa Keating, a spokeswoman for the Competition Bureau.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan said on Friday it is selling its 79.5 percent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment to Rogers Communications and BCE Inc, parent of Bell Canada.

(Reporting By Louise Egan; editing by Rob Wilson)