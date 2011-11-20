Two runners died on Sunday while competing in the Philadelphia Marathon and Half Marathon, organizers said without giving details.

"We are deeply saddened and our thoughts are with their families and friends," Philadelphia Marathon Race Weekend Executive Director Melanie Johnson said in a statement.

The statement did not identify the runners pending notification of relatives. It gave no details about the deaths.

A total of about 27,000 runners competed in the event's three races, with 15,000 in the 26.2-mile marathon, a spokeswoman said.

The men's race was won by Folisho Tuko of Ethiopia in two hours 19:14. The women's winner was Mariska Kramer of the Netherlands in 2:35:46.

