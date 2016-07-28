Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower operating costs and robust demand for gasoline during the summer driving season.
Marathon said it also gained from the $1.28 billion acquisition of U.S. natural gas processor MarkWest by its master limited partnership, MPLX LP (MPLX.N), in December.
The company's total cost and expenses fell 19.6 percent in the three months ended June 30.
However, Marathon said its refining and marketing gross margin fell to $12.82 per barrel from $14.84 in the second quarter, mainly due to lower crack spreads - the difference between the prices of crude oil and refined products.
Net income attributable to Marathon fell to $801 million from $826 million a year earlier, while earnings per share were unchanged at $1.51.
Excluding an impairment charge of $90 million and other items, the company posted a profit of $1.07 per share in the second quarter.
Revenue and other income fell 18.4 percent to $16.79 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 97 cents per share on revenue of $16.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton and Anil D'Silva)
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.