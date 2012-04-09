Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) said on Monday it agreed to sell its natural gas production, pipeline and storage assets in Alaska to privately held exploration and production company Hilcorp.

The sale includes 12.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas in storage as of the end of 2011, and net proved reserves equivalent to 17 million barrels of oil across 10 fields in the Cook Inlet. The sale price was not disclosed.

Last year's net daily production from the assets averaged 93 million cubic feet of gas and 112 barrels of oil, Marathon said.

The deal, expected to close by fall of this year, does not include Marathon's Alaska onshore drilling rig, which is being marketed separately.

Hilcorp Energy Co's Alaska unit is run by John Barnes, an ex-Marathon manager in Alaska who joined Hilcorp to lead its expansion into the state with its purchase of Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) Cook Inlet interests last year.

(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by Matthew Lewis)