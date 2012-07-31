Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) reported higher second-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street forecasts, as profit margins climbed at its refineries near Chicago and on the Gulf Coast.

Marathon Petroleum, which was spun off from Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) a year ago, posted a profit of $814 million, or $2.38 per share, compared with $802 million or $2.24 per share in the same period a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings per share were $2.53, slightly above the $2.51 per share that analysts had on average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenues fell to $20.3 billion from $20.8 billion a year before.

Marathon's refining and marketing gross margin rose to $11.13 per barrel in the second quarter of 2012 from $10.78 per barrel in the second quarter of 2011.

Marathon Petroleum's shares have rallied nearly 43 percent so far this year through Monday's close.

(This story has been corrected to show revenues fell, not rose, in fourth paragraph)

