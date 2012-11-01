Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), which recently agreed to pay $2.5 billion for BP Plc's (BP.L) Texas City refining complex, reported on Thursday an 8 percent jump in quarterly profit, due in part to the sale of assets in Minnesota earlier this year.
For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $1.22 billion, or $3.59 per share, compared with $1.13 billion, or $3.16 per share, in the year-earlier period.
Revenue rose to $21.25 billion from $20.65 billion. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.