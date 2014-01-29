Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), the third-largest stand-alone U.S. refining company, on Wednesday posted a quarterly profit that topped estimates as refining margins were better than expected.
For the fourth quarter, Marathon reported net income of $626 million, or $2.07 per share, compared with $755 million, or $2.24 per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding items, Marathon had a profit of $2.10 per share, a figure that handily beat analysts average estimate of $1.15 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Marathon's gross margins came in at $7.64 per barrel, above Credit Suisse's estimate of $5.03 per barrel as the company benefited from discounted Gulf Coast crudes, the analysts said in a note to clients.
Shares of Marathon at one point spiked to $86.81 in premarket trading, up 4 percent from Tuesday's close of $83.17.
Marathon's maintenance costs for its refineries and other properties more than doubled during the quarter.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.