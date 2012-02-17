Actress Marcia Gay Harden attends the 2010 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit Concert & Awards Ceremony at The Apollo Theater in New York, June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring

LOS ANGELES Actress Marcia Gay Harden filed for divorce from husband Thaddaeus Scheel on Thursday after 15 years of marriage, said a spokeswoman for Harden.

"For the sake of the couple's three children, (she) would like to request that the family's privacy be respected at this time," Harden's spokeswoman said in a statement. There was no further comment or details of the split.

The "Mystic River" actress worked with her husband on the 1996 film drama "The Spitfire Grill." The couple have three children, a 13-year-old daughter and 7-year-old twins.

Harden, 52, won a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in "Pollock" in 2000, opposite Ed Harris, in the biographical drama about artist Jackson Pollock. She also won a Tony award in 2009 for her role in the Broadway production of "God of Carnage."

