Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
SAO PAULO The sale of Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Alimentos SA's (MRFG3.SA) Seara poultry and pork unit to rival JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) will reduce Marfrig's bank debt to "practically zero," Seara Chief Executive Sergio Rial said in a press conference on Monday.
JBS will acquire the unit for 5.85 billion reais ($2.75 billion) in assumed debt, the companies announced in a securities filing on Monday, further extending JBS' reach beyond its core beef business in a deal that throws a lifeline to financially strapped Marfrig.
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.