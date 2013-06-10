SAO PAULO The sale of Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Alimentos SA's (MRFG3.SA) Seara poultry and pork unit to rival JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) will reduce Marfrig's bank debt to "practically zero," Seara Chief Executive Sergio Rial said in a press conference on Monday.

JBS will acquire the unit for 5.85 billion reais ($2.75 billion) in assumed debt, the companies announced in a securities filing on Monday, further extending JBS' reach beyond its core beef business in a deal that throws a lifeline to financially strapped Marfrig.

(Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)