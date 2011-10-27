Singer Marie Osmond performs during the 38th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards at the Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Brian

LOS ANGELES Singer Marie Osmond was rushed to a hospital in Las Vegas with concerns about her voice following a show with her brother Donny, but was later diagnosed with bronchitis, her spokesman said on Thursday.

Marie Osmond finished her portion of the performance at the Flamingo Las Vegas hotel on Wednesday night before going to the hospital for as much as two hours for tests, the singer's representative said.

Osmond is expected to return to the stage on Thursday night, and no shows have been canceled. The 52 year-old singer is currently headlining a variety performance live show alongside her brother Donny at the Flamingo.

The Osmond Brothers singing group rose to fame in the 1970s and were soon joined onstage by sister Marie, who went on to host a TV variety show with brother Donny, called "Donny & Marie." More recently, Marie Osmond appeared on the popular TV show "Dancing With the Stars."

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)