LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - On the same day his studio is releasing Oscar contender "My Week With Marilyn," Harvey Weinstein is floating a Broadway musical based on the screenplay -- starring Katy Perry.

Weinstein told E! Wednesday, "If the movie works, I would try to make it a musical and I would go to Katy first."

He said that not only would the Grammy-winner be able to play legendary actress Marilyn Monroe, "she would be amazing."

Interesting choice.

Perry's acting experience is limited. She has appeared in an episode of "How I Met Your Mother," and is the voice of Smurfette in Sony Pictures' "The Smurfs." And she has been in a handful of short films.

She would be taking the role that Michelle Williams is playing in the movie.

Williams, whose work in the 2010 "Blue Valentine" and the 2005 "Brokeback Mountain" earned her Academy Award nominations, is receiving stellar reviews -- and Oscar buzz -- for her portrayal of Monroe.

Perry, meanwhile, is associated with the movie: A remix of her "The One That Got Away" is featured in a trailer.