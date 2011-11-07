LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Weinstein Company is singing a "Song for Marion."

The company has acquired U.S. rights to the comedic drama starring Vanessa Redgrave, Gemma Arterton and Terence Stamp, it announced on Monday.

"Song for Marion" concerns Arthur, a crotchety pensioner who gets talked into joining an unconventional local choir.

Stamp plays the pensioner. Redgrave plays his beloved wife, Marion, who convinces him to join the choir.

Arterton ("Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time") plays choir director Elizabeth. Christopher Eccleston has the role of James, Arthur's son.

Paul Andrew Williams ("London to Brighton") wrote and directed the movie, which was shot in England.